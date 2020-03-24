Times Union Center opens community mural contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Times Union Center is accepting design applications for a photo-op mural. The nearly 16,000-seat capacity indoor arena announced the contest for creative muralists on Monday, alongside a list of guidelines:

Art must include the word “Albany”

Artwork must be PG-rated, without nudity, rough language, or drug or alcohol references

Artist must own the rights to any photographs

Artist must give the TUC permission to use and showcase the mural on social media

Artist must allow social media posts, video, and pictures to feature the mural without photo credit

The final artwork must be submitted as a high-resolution digital file. The intended mural space is 17 feet wide by nine feet tall.

Entries will be accepted until May 1, and all ages are welcome to enter.

The TUC will choose five finalists to post on Facebook and Instagram before its followers decide the winner.

The TUC did not publicize how they would pay the winner of the contest for use of their artwork, or whether the winnings include a cash prize.