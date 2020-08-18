Trump says he’ll send feds if NYC can’t stop bloodshed

FILE – Police officers respond to a crime scene on Nostrand Avenue, where a 23-year-old man was discovered with gunshot wounds to his legs and torso before being transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries, in the Brooklyn borough of New York in a Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo. President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities don’t stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday, Aug. 14.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities don’t stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday.

Trump, who’s running for re-election on a law-and-order agenda as a counterweight to the police and criminal justice reform movement, reacted to the news of the mayhem in his hometown Sunday night on Twitter.

“Law and Order,” Trump wrote, directing his message at the city’s Democratic mayor, Bill de Blasio. “If (he) can’t do it, we will!”