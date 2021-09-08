WATCH: Gov. Hochul holds COVID briefing

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
Gov. Kathy Hochul gives NY COVID-19 briefing
Daily Indicators
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 2,415
- Vaccination doses administered: 24,074,767
- (CDC) % of NYers 18+ with at least one dose: 81%
- (CDC) % of NYers 18+ fully vaccinated: 73%
Booster shots
- NY will ensure quick and reliable distribution and administration of booster shots
- Awaiting federal guidance: Pfzier expected Sept. 20; Moderna to follow
- Allocated $65 million to local health departments to support distribution efforts
- Working with providers and long-term care facilities to ensure efficient, equitable vaccine access
- Engaging local health departments to identify pop-up sites in vulnerable communities to ensure vaccine equity.
MU variant
- No cause for immediate concern, but monitor closely
- Mu variant originated in Ecuador, Colombia
Back to school
- Priority: Getting children back to school safely
- Instituted universal mask requirement in all schools regardless of vaccination status
- DOH comprehensive guidance:
- Prioritizes in-person learning
- Provides detailed recommendations and requirements, including physical distancing and quarantining protocols
- Requires weekly COVID testing of all school personnel with opt-out for vaccinated
- Vax to School
- #VaxtoSchool campaign
- State funded digital marketing campaign
- New microsite for parents, guardians
- Ready-made resources for schools, localities hosting #VaxtoSchool events
- New pop-up vaccinations sites for 12 to 17-year-olds to a school near you