WATCH: Gov. Hochul holds COVID briefing

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - Sheldon Lavigne, 21, was arrested by Watkins Glen Police after allegedly aiming a gun at several people in the parking lot of Landon's Pub and Pizza during a fight last month.

According to Watkins Glen Police, on Aug. 15, Lavigne illegally possessed a .45 caliber handgun got into a "physical altercation in the parking lot of Landon's Pub and Pizza." Police say during the incident Lavigne allegedly pointed the loaded gun at several people including the chest of a female victim.