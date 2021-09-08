WATCH: Gov. Hochul holds COVID briefing

NY News

by: Mark Sundstrom, Kristine Garcia, Corey Crockett

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Gov. Kathy Hochul gives NY COVID-19 briefing

Daily Indicators

  • NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 2,415
  • Vaccination doses administered: 24,074,767
    • (CDC) % of NYers 18+ with at least one dose: 81%
    • (CDC) % of NYers 18+ fully vaccinated: 73%

Booster shots

  • NY will ensure quick and reliable distribution and administration of booster shots
  • Awaiting federal guidance: Pfzier expected Sept. 20; Moderna to follow
  • Allocated $65 million to local health departments to support distribution efforts
  • Working with providers and long-term care facilities to ensure efficient, equitable vaccine access
  • Engaging local health departments to identify pop-up sites in vulnerable communities to ensure vaccine equity.

MU variant

  • No cause for immediate concern, but monitor closely
  • Mu variant originated in Ecuador, Colombia

Back to school

  • Priority: Getting children back to school safely
  • Instituted universal mask requirement in all schools regardless of vaccination status
  • DOH comprehensive guidance:
    • Prioritizes in-person learning
    • Provides detailed recommendations and requirements, including physical distancing and quarantining protocols
    • Requires weekly COVID testing of all school personnel with opt-out for vaccinated 
  • Vax to School
    • #VaxtoSchool campaign
    • State funded digital marketing campaign
    • New microsite for parents, guardians
    • Ready-made resources for schools, localities hosting #VaxtoSchool events
    • New pop-up vaccinations sites for 12 to 17-year-olds to a school near you

