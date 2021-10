WESTEBURY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to make an announcement about gun safety at 2 p.m. She’s speaking from the Yes We Can Center in Westbury, Long Island at 2 p.m.

Earlier this month, Hochul teamed up with the governors of Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to share gun crime statistics. The state’s Assembly also held a hearing on gun safety in mid-October.