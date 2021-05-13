Gov. Cuomo: 1.08% positivity rate is New York’s lowest since October 10

BRONX, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in the Bronx Thursday for a coronavirus briefing to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

The governor provided the following data Thursday:

204,531 COVID-19 tests reported statewide Wednesday

1.08% positivity rate (lowest since October 10, 2020)

22 new deaths in New York

1,852 hospitalizations (lowest since November 14, 2020)

433 in ICU (lowest since November 17, 2020)

258 intubated (lowest since November 22, 2020)

“1.08% positivity rate; you know what the national average is today? 4%” Gov. Cuomo said. “Hospitals are down, people in ICU units are down, intubations are down — so all the arrows are in the right direction and we’re working very hard to keep it that way.”

The state’s vaccination progress, according to the governor Thursday, is as follows:

17,166,220 total doses administered statewide

9,771,045 New Yorkers with at least one dose, 60.9% of the state’s 18+ population

8,053,696 New Yorkers fully vaccinated, 50.4% of the state’s 18+ population

“We have a lot more work to do, we know that, we feel it, and we know we’re making progress, but we know that tomorrow is a question mark,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We haven’t been here before.”

The governor announced construction plans to improve train access in the Bronx.

“Today we’re announcing the state has agreed, the MTA has agreed, we have $1.58 billion put aside to build it, and today the federal government, which was the last obstacle, they have signed off,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re going to reissue the request for proposals for construction and we’re going to do it now. The train is on the move. Right now the commute to Penn station is 75 min when you have Metro North. That goes from 75 to 25 minutes. Hunts Point goes from 45 min commute to a 16 min commute; changes everything. This is is not a proposal, this is not a dream, this is not a ‘we’re going to try we’re going to hope’ — this is happening and it’s happening now.”

Vaccination

On Wednesday evening, the governor authorized COVID-19 vaccination providers in the state to vaccinate people aged 12 to 15-years-old with the Pfizer vaccine.

In his briefing on Wednesday, the governor announced that 50% of New Yorkers 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 17,166,220

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 111,885

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 931,850

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 50.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 40.4%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 577,425 2,733 487,303 5,483 Central New York 466,814 938 412,116 2,212 Finger Lakes 587,713 2,168 509,151 8,814 Long Island 1,261,876 4,719 999,067 9,873 Mid-Hudson 1,035,645 3,740 837,586 9,034 Mohawk Valley 229,111 544 200,453 1,525 New York City 4,470,607 18,929 3,637,751 36,440 North Country 210,948 511 191,200 654 Southern Tier 303,753 842 262,851 2,259 Western New York 627,153 2,453 516,218 4,493 Statewide 9,771,045 37,577 8,053,696 80,787



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 1/18- 1/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 1/25 – 1/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 2/01 – 2/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 2/8 – 2/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 3/01 – 3/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590 Week 20 Doses arriving 4/19 – 5/02 757,005 662,790 1,419,795 17,857,385 Week 21 Doses arrived 5/03 – 5/09 451,100 556,950 1,008,050 18,865,435

COVID by region

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 72 0.01% 30% Central New York 47 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 215 0.02% 40% Long Island 262 0.01% 37% Mid-Hudson 156 0.01% 48% Mohawk Valley 34 0.01% 42% New York City 804 0.01% 36% North Country 12 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 62 0.01% 52% Western New York 188 0.01% 34% Statewide 1852 0.01% 38%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 238 200 16% Central New York 233 170 27% Finger Lakes 397 224 44% Long Island 846 605 28% Mid-Hudson 668 385 42% Mohawk Valley 97 73 25% New York City 2,512 1859 26% North Country 58 21 64% Southern Tier 115 68 41% Western New York 547 342 37% Statewide 5,711 3947 31%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.40% 1.42% 1.47% Central New York 1.11% 1.14% 1.17% Finger Lakes 2.71% 2.78% 2.75% Long Island 1.20% 1.16% 1.10% Mid-Hudson 1.34% 1.23% 1.16% Mohawk Valley 1.48% 1.49% 1.42% New York City 1.20% 1.11% 1.07% North Country 2.13% 2.00% 2.12% Southern Tier 0.60% 0.60% 0.63% Western New York 2.34% 2.30% 2.24% Statewide 1.34% 1.28% 1.25%

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.