ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) - Republicans in the New York State Assembly introduced an impeachment resolution against Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday. It cites "investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District (of New York) regarding COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes", "allegations by at least four former employees of the Executive detailing pervasive sexual harassment by the Governor," and accuses Cuomo of "willful and corrupt misconduct," according to a copy of the resolution obtained by News 4.

In response to the resolution, Rich Azzopardi, senior advisor to Cuomo, said "There’s a job to be done and New Yorkers elected the Governor to do it, which is why he has been focused on getting as many shots in arms as possible, making sure New York is getting its fair share in Washington’s COVID relief package and working on a state budget that is due in three weeks."