Will cashless tolling cost more than the current system on the Thruway?

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway is poised to begin operations in November of a new cashless tolling system.
No longer will you receive a ticket when entering the Thruway, and return it with cash upon exit, or slowly drive through an E-ZPass lane.
Those steel structures or gantries you see across the Thruway will not only detect E-ZPass tags at highway speed, but will also take photos of the license plates of cars and trucks not equipped with an E-ZPass, and then send the owner a bill.
Will the new system increase tolls? We have answers to that question and others below.
Cashless tolling on NYS Thruway by Lou Gulino
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Video shows 5-year-old boy trying to defend home against armed intruders
- Surrey couple home, healthy and happy with newborn quintuplets. Yes ━ you read that right.
- Hispanic Heritage Month: Lorena Garcia is first Latina chef to open restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
- Tough Tuesday in Tennessee, Bills fall to Titans 41-16
- Polling shows Biden with biggest lead yet over Trump
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9