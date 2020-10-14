Worker’s Compensation Board announcing new digital system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Worker’s Compensation Board announced its new online claims system: OnBoard. The project website for the new system includes frequently asked questions and links to information webinars.

The Worker’s Compensation Board has been developing the system over recent months. They say it features new technology and functionality, like 24/7 access, improved prior authorization requests, and real-time data validation.

OnBoard reportedly will improve speed and efficiency with a centralized, intuitive, and user-friendly system. Paperless transactions will help build accuracy and quality into the digital process, letting users access all data, communications, and worker’s compensation claims.