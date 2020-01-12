Police looking for suspect who used luggage to hit woman

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is searching for a man who used luggage in an attack on a woman, leaving her with facial injuries.

Authorities say the 63-year-old woman was walking around 10th Avenue and 51st street in midtown Manhattan just after the start of the new year, at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Police say a man with a piece of rolling luggage punched her and knocked her down. He then hit her with the bag before leaving the scene.

Authorities released a photo and video of the incident, showing the man punching the woman, who is holding onto another bag, before heading off.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now