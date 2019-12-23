President Trump signs bill that includes 3% pay increase for military members

(WJHL) – One of the biggest pay raises in 10 years is heading to our troops.

According to U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, the funding for that raise is part of a bill recently signed by President Trump.

It’s called the “Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.”

Under the bill, $738 billion will go to the US Department of Defense and the Department of Energy.

It also includes a more than 3% pay increase for military members, increases employment opportunities for military spouses, and reforms the private military housing program to provide better access to safe and affordable housing.

Senator Alexander released a statement on the bill saying, “Governing is about setting priorities, and this bill shows our priority is the men and women who serve in our armed forces.”