Stay safe from Porch Pirates this holiday season

(WETM) – The holiday season is a busy time for most of us. Companies like UPS and FedEx experience an incredibly high demand for package deliveries during these months.

If you haven’t already, you could find yourself dealing with an unfortunate Porch Pirate. These Porch Pirates are capable of taking your packages before you get to them.

Major companies like Amazon have taken action to try and prevent these people from stealing packages by teaming up with Rite Aid and participating GMC locations. You can send your packages right to these locations instead of leaving it on your front porch.

If you order packages from the United States Postal Service, you can open up a post office box with them.

Take a look at some of these tips on dealing with porch pirates.