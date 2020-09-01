Apple and Google’s contact tracing system gets deeper integration into iOS, Android

According to CNN, Apple and Google are moving ahead with the next stage of their contact tracing technology by integrating it more directly into their mobile operating systems.

While CommCare was the latest effort from New York State to contact trace, Apple and Google’s ‘exposure notification tool’ is getting a major upgrade.

iPhone users say they are excited to try it.

Some health officials are saying they have been having problems with CommCare, but others say it is effective if people are following the proper quarantine guidelines.

“It’s effective in that it does lessen our workload as long as people aren’t experiencing symptoms and they are responding, then it just kind of does it’s job, said Lorelei Wagner, the Public Health Education Coordinator at the Steuben County Health Department.

“I think it would shine a light on how real it is and the seriousness of it. It would give you some tangible evidence that (for example) ‘Jim Bob’ next to you was next to somebody who had it,” said Elmira resident, Jazmyne Parks.