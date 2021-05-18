Empire Access experiencing partial internet outage, Corning affected

(WETM) – Empire Access is reporting a partial internet outage on Tuesday morning, according to the company’s status page. The extent of the outage is not clear at this time, but the City of Corning is among the areas affected at this time.

Investigating – Network Outage Investigating – Engineers are investigating a network outage affecting multiple customers.May 18, 2021 – 10:56 (EDT)

The company also confirmed the outage on their Facebook page around 11:10 a.m.

According to the company, all other services remain active and the cause of the internet outage is under investigation.

18 News is following this story and will have more information as it becomes available.