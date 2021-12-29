Tommy Hilfiger launches virtual clothing line in metaverse

(WETM) – Elmira native fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has launched a virtual clothing line inside the metaverse featuring 30 of his most iconic pieces.

Hilfiger’s brand partnered with user-generated content designers on the popular multiplayer platform Roblox to “re-interpret some of the brand’s iconic pieces, with their individual twist,” according to PVH, the owner of the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

“I love how the brand has already been unofficially adopted into the Roblox platform, with users creating their own TOMMY HILFIGER styles,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “We couldn’t pass the chance of partnering with some of these fans to take this self-expression one step further, empowering them to bring their creative twist to official brand styles.”

Users reinvented various Tommy Jeans items, including backpacks, t-shirts, skateboards, and headsets. The items went on sale globally on December 16.

This isn’t Hilfiger’s first venture into the world of virtual fashion. Last year he released a set of clothes for the popular Nintendo game Animal Crossings: New Horizons.

PVH said millions of people around the world “come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences” on Roblox.

The announcement comes as more figures, fashion brands, and celebrities try to break into the metaverse, including companies like Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Louboutin, and even Paris Hilton.