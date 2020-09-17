Town of Catlin man fights back after being cited for gathering on private party

TOWN OF CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) – After being stuck in the house for nearly four months, many people want to get out and enjoy each other’s company.

One man did just that, he hosted an event that took place on his private property and is now reaping the cost of it.

Before the event, the host said — he called any and everyone he was told to, signed every permit that needed to be on file, and paid for all proper ordinances needed to throw the event.

After the event, Paul Chappius said he received a citation fee for having a party on his private property, right in his backyard.

According to the Town of Catlin’s website, Chappius is allegedly being accused of a mass gathering on his private property.

As of September 16, Chappius has been to court for the matter, he is not found guilty at this time until a final decision has been made. As of right now, the court date has been adjourned to late October.

18 News did reach out to the Town of Catlin’s attorney who is handling the matter and says he has no authority to speak for the town on these matters and the case is still in litigation.