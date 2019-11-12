Jefferson County house destroyed by explosion, 2 people injured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A house in Charles Town, West Virginia was severely damaged from a fire and an explosion on the 200 block of Cloverdale Road Monday afternoon.

WDVM confirmed by authorities that one patient was flown by helicopter to a hospital and another was driven to a hospital. The cause of the fire is being investigated as a potential gas leak.

About 40-50 firefighters were on the scene, some from Loudoun County, Virginia and other nearby jurisdictions.

The condition of the two patients, as well as their identities, are unknown at this time.

The video below is courtesy of local resident Terry Eaton.