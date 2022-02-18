Protestors charged, secured area established in Canada’s capital

An OPP officer mans a roadblock along Wellington Street, as a winter storm warning is in effect, during a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (WWTI) — Protests are continuing in Canada’s capital city, which has led to responses from government officials and capital law enforcement.

These protests first began in early February by the established “Freedom Convoy” in response to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for truckers at border checkpoints.

Protests have been led in Ottawa as well as at land ports of entry across Ontario, including some that neared New York.

However, as a result of the intensifying protests, Ottawa police began making arrests on February 18. By 8 a.m., two demonstrators, Tamara Lich from Alberta and Christopher John Barber from Saskatchewan had been arrested and charged by Ottawa Police.

According to Police, Lich was charged with Counselling to commit the offence of mischief. Barber was charged with Counselling to commit the offence of mischief, Counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order (s. 127) and Counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police. Both are scheduled to appear in court on February 18.

Additionally, Ottawa also established a Secured Area for government employees. The City said this area is to “ensure that individuals comply with the Emergency Measures Regulations. This includes the area from Bronson Avenue to the Canal and the Oueensway to Parliament Hill.

The only individuals permitted to enter the secure area include those who reside, work or are moving through the area for reasons other than to participate or facilitate the demonstrators, are acting with the permission of a peace officer, are a peace officer or are a Canada government employee or agent.

Ottawa has also established police checkpoints through the secure area and individuals will be required to show proof to enter the area. Officials added that those who enter the area for the purpose of demonstrators will be arrested or charged.

A notice was also issued to demonstrators earlier in the week on February 16 by the Ottawa Police Service stating that protestors would face “severe penalties” if “unlawful activity” did not stop.

Ottawa Police said that protestors could face being arrested and charged with criminal offences, having their vehicle and property seized or removed, the suspension or cancellation of one’s drivers license or Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration certificate.

Additionally, Police said demonstrators may be subject to having their personal or business accounts examined. Those who bring a minor may also be charged and fined up to $5,000 and potentially face five years of jail time.

The full notice can be found on the Ottawa Police Service website.