Local restaurant dumps Russian vodka to protest invasion of Ukraine

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Restaurants and bars across the country are dumping Russian drinks to protest the invasion of Ukraine. On Mar. 1, Louie’s Hanover Square in Horseheads took part in the trend.

“We stand with Ukraine,” said an employee at Louie’s as he dumped their Russian vodka down the sink.

Over the weekend, Pennsylvania ordered the removal of Russian-made products from state-owned liquor stores and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration lit the front of the Capitol in the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine’s flag.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order forbidding her state from doing business with Russia, including cancelling its investments there.