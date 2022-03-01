Protesters gather in Elmira against Russian invasion of Ukraine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues, nearly half a dozen protesters gathered in Wisner Park. Don Kakretz from Burdett, whose wife is currently living in Ukraine, said it is “critical” for people to understand what is happening abroad.

The protest at the intersection of North Main Street and Church Street in Elmira lasted from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on March 1

“We need to support the Ukrainian people,” said Kakretz. “It’s been great. I was pleasantly surprised that some people joined me.”

Kakretz’s wife, who lives in Kharkiv, Ukraine, has been struggling to leave the city as Russian forces advance.

Ukraine said Kharkiv, its second-largest city, was coming under intensifying shelling from Russian forces, accusing them of war crimes for striking residential districts and government buildings in the city of around 1.5 million people.

A massive explosion hit the Regional State Administration building early Tuesday, according to videos shared on social media and Ukrainian officials. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said it was caused by a Russian airstrike on the city and later said at least seven people were killed and 24 wounded.

“I was on Skype with her [earlier today] as I am every morning,” said Kakretz. “She lost her heat today. Evidently, the Russians hit the powerplant that provides heat for the city. She still has electricity, water, and internet.”

In a previous interview with 18 News, Kakretz said he feels “helpless”. He met his wife in Ukraine in 2019 and married her in 2020. Kakretz has been trying to get her a visa, but he has been dealing with a “huge bureaucracy”. Now that the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has shut down, it has become even harder to leave.

“She wants to get out, but it is almost surrounded,” said Kakretz. “She is going to pay a driver to take her to a train station. She [is going] to see if any trains are leaving and if she can get a ticket. It’s pretty tough to get out.”