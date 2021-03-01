Skip to content
Cuomo Under Fire
Timeline: Controversies surrounding Cuomo
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
Video
Stefanik calls for Cuomo’s resignation
Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker
Governor’s office issues statement on sexual harassment claims made against Cuomo
More Cuomo Under Fire Headlines
NYS Attorney General calls for official referral from Governor Cuomo to investigate allegations of sexual harassment
State lawmakers react to Cuomo harassment investigation
Video
James to pick firm to independently investigate Cuomo harassment allegations
Video
New York attorney discusses what to expect in a Cuomo investigation
Video
Several vehicles seen leaving Governor’s Mansion
Video
Assemblywomen jointly calling for independent investigation into Cuomo
Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment
Kathy Hochul: In a worst-case scenario for her boss, she could be New York’s first woman to serve as governor
Kathy Hochul: In a worst-case scenario for her boss, she could be New York’s first woman to serve as governor
Video
Executive authorized Attorney General to investigate Cuomo
Video
