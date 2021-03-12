Two more women allege inappropriate behavior from Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, two women stepped forward with accounts of inappropriate behavior from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

New York Magazine posted two stories containing the new accusations. In “Cuomo never let me forget I was a woman,” Jessica Bakeman writes of her time as a reporter working the Capitol beat. She says that she was 25 in late 2014 when she attended a Christmas party thrown by the governor for the Albany press corps.

Bakeman says he would not let her go when she shook his hand, putting his other arm around her back and his hand on her waist. She says that he posed with her at several different angles so photographers could snap their photo together.

Then he turned to me with a mischievous smile on his face, in front of all of my colleagues, and said: ‘I’m sorry. Am I making you uncomfortable? I thought we were going steady.’ Jessica Bakeman

“Cuomo never let me forget I was a woman”

Bakeman said that this was not the first time she had been touched by the governor in a way that felt inappropriate. She opens the story saying that Cuomo’s hands on her arms, shoulders, waist, and the small of her back was not a rare occurrence. In fact, she said that her interactions with him made her afraid to attend the Christmas party in the first place.

Another article from New York magazine professes to take the reader inside Cuomo’s toxic workplace. In that story, another ex-Cuomo aide—identified with the first name Kaitlin—levels more allegations at the governor. Kaitlin recounts their first meeting:

“Then he grabbed me in a kind of dance pose,” she said, while a photographer snapped a picture. “I was thinking, This is the weirdest interaction I’ve ever had in my life … I was like, Don’t touch me. Everybody was watching.” “Abuse and Power Andrew Cuomo’s governorship has been defined by cruelty that disguised chronic mismanagement. Why was that celebrated for so long?” by Rebecca Traister

Kaitlin says that he verbally and mentally abused her over her appearance, mocking her clothing and makeup, screaming at her, and cornered her in compromising, unprofessional situations. According to her, he threatened to end her career over sloppy inter-office telephone transfers.

These are the seventh and eighth allegations against New York’s governor.