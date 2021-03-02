6 Democratic lawmakers call for Cuomo resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six New York City based Democratic lawmakers are calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation following allegations of sexual harassment. Cuomo has been accused by two staffers and a third woman of inappropriate behavior.

The socialist lawmakers are State Senator Julia Salazar, State Senator Jabari Brisport, Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, Assembly Member Phara Souffrant Forrest, Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, and Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes. They released the following statement;

“The accounts of sexual harassment from the women who have courageously come forward confirm what many in Albany have known for years: that Governor Cuomo uses his power to belittle, bully and harass his employees and colleagues. The accounts add to recent revelations of gross misconduct. It is time for the legislature to demand accountability. Impeachment proceedings are the appropriate avenue for us to pursue as legislators to hold the Governor accountable for his many abuses of power and remove him from office.

These accounts of predatory behavior come just weeks after Governor Cuomo’s administration admitted to withholding critical information, including the thousands of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, from the public and from the federal government. That act alone on the part of the Governor was sufficient to justify impeachment proceedings. Governor Cuomo has repeatedly abused his powers and yet has faced no accountability. We must utilize every mechanism to lead a process commensurate with the severity of the governor’s multiple abuses of power.

We stand in solidarity with anyone who is a survivor of harassment, assault, or abuse. As socialists and as elected representatives, we must demonstrate solidarity in this moment and ensure Governor Cuomo cannot simply walk away from these accusations.”