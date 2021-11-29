AG releases Andrew Cuomo video testimony from sexual harassment investigation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. The NY attoney general have released some transcripts from their report into sexual harrassment allegations against Cuomo. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney Generals’ office has released more transcripts and exhibits from its investigation of sexual harassment allegations against former governor Andrew Cuomo. The AG’s office said transcripts and exhibits pertaining to the investigation would be released on a rolling basis.

Three weeks ago hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted by two independent lawyers, hired by AG Letitia James were made public. Those included interviews with 10 women who accused Cuomo of harassment.

Transcripts and exhibits released Monday include interviews with staff and outside advisors. Video testimony from Cuomo, top aide Rich Azzopardi, and complainants were also released. Transcripts are also available for interviews with Cuomo’s brother and journalist, Chris Cuomo who took heat after it was uncovered he offered advice to his brother when the scandal broke.

The AG’s office said there is more evidence that will be released in time. Exhibits, testimony, and video interviews can all be viewed on the AG’s website.