Ana Liss, local Cuomo accuser, not participating in impeachment investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ana Liss, the Monroe County Director of Planning and Development and an accuser of Governor Andrew Cuomo, says right now, she is not participating in the New York State Assembly’s impeachment investigation into the governor.

“It’s a politically-influenced undertaking,” Liss told News 8, “and the attorneys connected to the effort are very connected with the governor.”

Liss says she has not been contacted yet by the probe, and told News 8 she is waiting for fellow accuser Lindsey Boylan to lay out what conditions would be appropriate for Boylan to participate.



Liss says the independent investigation from the state Attorney General’s office is another story. She says she and other accusers are cooperating fully with that.



“We are all held to great account in that effort,” Liss said. “I could be subpoenaed, I could be asked to provide sworn testimony. My story has not waivered or changed at all.”



Liss accused Cuomo of misconduct earlier this month. Since then, several more women have come forward with allegations of not just sexual misconduct, but general workplace toxicity.

On Tuesday, those allegations extended to Rochester, when Boylan said on Twitter local leaders Bob Duffy and Joe Morelle felt pressure to support Cuomo.

Liss says she overheard people in the Governor’s office making fun of Duffy’s Rochester accent.



“We represented the whole state of New York, and their treatment of upstate cities and people as Podunk was offensive to me.”

