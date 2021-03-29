Another woman accuses Governor Cuomo of inappropriate behavior

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new accuser against Governor Andrew Cuomo has stepped forward to share her story. And she’s being represented by one of the most high-powered lawyers in the country, Gloria Allred.

The woman, 55-year-old Sherry Vill, says the Governor grabbed her face and kissed her in 2017. Vill says it happened in front of her home and that at the time, the Governor was in the Rochester area and was surveying flood damage. Vill says the Governor kissed her on the cheek and called her beautiful. She also says the Governor’s Office later sent her pictures and a letter, and invited her to another event with the Governor.

Allred says they will be contacting the Attorney General’s Office, but do not plan to reach out to the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Vill says the incident left her feeling uncomfortable. “I felt like I was being manhandled. Especially because he was holding my face and he was kissing my cheek again. I could not use my other hand to stop him because he did it so quickly,” Vill said.

Governor Cuomo’s attorney released the following statement to the media on Monday evening:

“During times of crisis, the Governor has frequently sought to comfort New Yorkers with hugs and kisses. As I have said before, the Governor has greeted both men and women with hugs, a kiss on the cheek, forehead or hand for the past forty years. I encourage everyone to look at other photographs from his visit to Greece, NY that day.

May 29, 2017- Greece, NY- Governor Andrew Cuomo directs State Parks to implement 5MPH speed limit for recreational vessels operating within 600 ft. of shore. Governor also announces $7 Million in state funding to assist homeowners impacted by flooding along Lake Ontario and the St Lawrence river and signed legislation to amend the Clean Waters Infrastructure Act of 2017 to expedite access to emergency financial assistance to municipalities across the state, including those effected by the flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Nothing described at today’s press conference was unique in that regard. Three other related points concerning Gloria Alfred’s press conference: (1) the July 19, 2017 letter from the Governor that Ms. Allred displayed was a nearly identical follow-up form letter sent to more than 30 people that the Governor visited to support and assist following the Lake Ontario flooding, and those form letters were signed with an autopen; (2) it is a practice of the Governor’s office to send signed photos to people he meets with after events, and those photos are regularly signed with an autopen; (3) it is common for staffers to contact constituents after events and invite them to a future event on a related topic.”