Attorney General’s investigation team takes form

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo is moving forward. The lawyers chosen have already been deputized.

Joon H. Kim, who has served as acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Anne L. Clark, an employment and discrimination attorney, have been selected.

“We are very confident that they will get to the heart of the matter and of course substantiate our client’s allegations against the governor,” said Jessica Westerman, Senior Associate at Katz, Marshall, and Banks, who represent Cuomo’s second accuser Charlotte Bennett.

Westerman said, by coming forward, Bennett’s goal is to prevent sexual harassment from ever happening to others. The attorney stated that she doesn’t want to speculate on what may or may not happen when it comes to the Attorney General’s investigation.

“I can say that my client certainly has a lot of contemporaneous proof of what happened, and we are extremely confident that their investigation is going to substantiate her allegations,” Westerman explained.

The Attorney General’s lawyers will go through the allegations and have the power to subpoena witnesses and access documents from the governor’s office.

When asked what the next steps would be if the investigation does confirm the allegations,

Westerman shared Charlotte Bennett’s opinion.

“She feels that the Governor should resign. She feels that the people of NY deserve a governor who does not sexually harass the women on his staff.”

When asked if Bennett will be seeking monetary compensation from the governor, her attorney said “no, not at this time.” Bennett’s attorneys are doing this work pro bono.