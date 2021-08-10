Schumer, Gillibrand respond to Cuomo resignation announcement

(L-R)Sen. Charles Schumer(D-NY), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand(D-NY) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend protests in support of the Jewish community called No Hate No Fear at the Brooklyn Bridge on January 5, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statements following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he will resign in 14 days.

“First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York. Chuck Schumer

First and foremost, I want to thank the incredibly courageous women who came forward and shared their stories. They are the true public servants here. New York now has a chance to move forward and build a new culture of leadership. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is an exceptional public servant and will be an excellent governor. I look forward to working together to continue serving the people of our great state. Kirsten Gillibrand

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will assume the duties of Governor, making her the first female Governor in New York’s history.