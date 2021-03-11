Cuomo explains how he discussed sexual harassment scandal with his daughters

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a phone call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo explained how he discussed with his three daughters the sexual harassment allegations against him.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan asked Governor Cuomo why he was so quick to call for Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s resignation in 2018, within hours of allegations that Schneiderman physically assaulted four of his previous girlfriends.

Different accusations, but still not the due process the governor asks of himself.

Donovan also asked the governor how he’s discussed this with his daughters, who he often included at briefings.

“There’s obviously allegations and then there are allegations. There’s a spectrum of allegations. There’s capital crimes. There’s physical violence. Down to more minor allegations. I told them what I told you, which is I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never made any inappropriate advances, and no one ever told me that they felt, at the time, that I made them feel uncomfortable or awkward. Women have the right to come forward. The answer here was let’s have an investigation and get the facts,” Cuomo said.

The call with reporters came the same day Governor Cuomo was not available to reporters or the public on a visit to the New York State Fairgrounds.

“This site is today, the second largest mass vaccination site in the United States of America,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo did not tour the vaccine clinic at the Expo Center, as he boasted on Facebook. Instead, he addressed invited guests to announce an expansion of vaccine eligibility.

The only camera inside his event was the state’s.

Cuomo’s staff and New York State Troopers wouldn’t let NewsChannel 9 near the building, blaming COVID restrictions.

The state’s own data put Onondaga County’s infection rate on Monday at one-fifth where it was two months ago when the Lieutenant Governor took questions inside the Expo Center.

“We’re at the beginning of the end. The end is the vaccine,” Cuomo said.

The governor’s strategy mirrors polls that show New Yorkers want more of his attention given to vaccinations than the investigations into his behavior. He announced anyone age 60 and older can get the vaccine starting Wednesday and next week, government workers like public works, social service, DMV, and sanitation workers, are eligible.

“These are the people who are everyday heroes, out there doing their job, putting themselves in a position of exposure, essential for us to continue operation,” Cuomo said.