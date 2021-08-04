NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo refused to resign on Tuesday despite growing calls to do so from both sides of the aisle in the wake of a New York attorney general report substantiating sexual harassment claims by 11 women.

State lawmakers plan to convene in Albany on Monday to discuss impeachment proceedings.

State Assemblyman Ron Kim, of Queens, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss the sexual harassment report, the possible impeachment of Cuomo if he does not resign, and more.

Kim was critical of Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 and he also accused the governor of bullying behavior.

Kim said the attorney general’s report proves a “clear pattern” of an executive that believes he is above the law.

The lawmaker also acknowledged the bravery of the women who came forward to testify in the attorney general’s investigation.

“It is critically important that we do our part in the Legislature to uplift their voice by removing this executive from his position of power if he does not resign,” Kim said.

Kim, who participated in an emergency meeting among Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday, said unlike when the Assembly’s impeachment investigation began earlier this year, Cuomo has no more allies in the Democratic Party.

“One thing I can share is that the tone has dramatically shifted from when we met back a couple months ago to discuss Cuomo,” he said. “Even the lawmakers who once did not want to call for his resignation have come out strongly and said not just resignation; they want to impeach the governor.”

Kim said he expects Assembly leaders to move forward with impeachment expeditiously, possibly in the next few days or weeks, but lawmakers also need to make sure they have “the facts in line” and a “sound case” for the trial.

“What’s certain is that there’s no appetite to drag this out for months,” he added. “That has been abundantly clear among my colleagues … We want this thing done in the next few days. If not, a couple of weeks at the most.”