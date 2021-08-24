Cuomo’s Emmy Award rescinded

FILE – In this July 12, 2018, file photo, an Emmy statue is displayed onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards being held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will include a $2.8 million donation to No Kid Hungry to support the group’s efforts to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Television Academy announced the donation Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (WETM) – Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has lost his Emmy award for his 2020 daily COVID-19 daily briefings after a firestorm of sexual harassment allegations and his subsequent resignation.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released a statement Tuesday:

The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.

Cuomo was awarded the International Emmy’s Founders Award in November 2020 for his daily COVID-19 briefings. Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner said at the time, “the governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure. People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

The Founder’s Award is presented to an individual or organization who “crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity.”

Prior recipients include Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.