‘Cuomo’s got to go’ banner takes flight over Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A plane banner took to the skies over New York’s State Capitol Wednesday that read “NEW YORKERS SAY: CUOMO’S GOT TO GO.” The plane was commissioned by women’s advocacy groups UltraViolet, Women’s March, and Girls for Gender Equity to push for Cuomo’s immediate resignation in the face of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

“Following the first allegation of sexual misconduct against Andrew Cuomo, we called on him to immediately resign from the governorship. Since then, six more women have come forward to share harrowing experiences of what working for Cuomo was like,” said Shaunna Thomas, executive director of UltraViolet. “Sexual harassment should not be tolerated in any workplace, let alone by the Administration of the Governor of New York. These women are putting everything on the line in the hopes that their abuser will be held accountable. We believe them. Cuomo must resign today.”

The plane was aloft from about l1 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was clearly visible from much of downtown Albany, including Lincoln Park, Washington Park, and Ten Broeck Triangle.