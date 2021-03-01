Cuomo’s past condemnation of sexual harassment and abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Statements Governor Andrew Cuomo made about other politicians regarding sexual harassment and/or abuse could be used in an effort to get him to resign in light of allegations he himself sexually harassed two women who worked in his administration.

When four women accused former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of abuse Gov. Cuomo called for an investigation and Schneiderman’s resignation.

“My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the (New Yorker) article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo has condemned sexual abuse and used the issue to further women’s rights including abortion. As part of his 2021 Women’s Agenda, he announced a plan to reduce sexual violence in the State University system.

“There has been a long-term practice in society of sexual abuse of women and an abuse of power. And it’s every industry. Today we’re talking about government politics, but it’s journalism, it’s the military, it’s entertainment. There’s hardly been an industry that has been untouched. It’s all across the country and it’s at all levels and it’s been going on, literally, for decades,” said Gov. Cuomo in a press conference on May 10 where he announced District Attorney Madeline Singas would be looking at Schneiderman’s case.

Gov. Cuomo also remarked about allegations waged at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in October 2018. He called it a “sad day” for the U.S. and said the day of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh would “haunt us for as long as he is on the court.”

“To Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you. The sham FBI investigation and the bigger sham, this confirmation process, have energized us to fight even harder for our shared vision for a better future for all,” he said on October 6.