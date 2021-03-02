Dem. Chair on Cuomo allegations: “It is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed”

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–“It is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed and the results reported.”
That’s what New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs had to say this morning following the referral to Attorney General Letitia James and commencement of the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations brought against Governor Cuomo.
Jacobs says he’s proud of how Democrats responded to allegations and adds that Democrats were united in calling for and seeking the truth and letting “the chips fall where they may.”
“I contrast that with the calls from our Republican colleagues who, in the face of more than two dozen accusations from women against the head of their party, Donald Trump, sat in silence for more than five years – with not even a peep to be heard from any of them,” Jacobs said.
He’s urging Democrats to unite and allow the Attorney General’s investigation to do what is right, whatever the outcome.
You can read his full statement below:
“As my statement on Sunday noted, the allegations against Governor Cuomo are serious, disturbing and require a full, independent investigation.
Now that independent investigation, called for almost unanimously by Democratic leaders across the state, has been referred to the Attorney General and is being commenced, it is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed and the results reported.
I am proud of the way that my fellow Democrats, particularly our leadership, have responded to this grave and consequential crisis. It reflects the clear difference between the two major parties. When faced with extraordinary allegations about the head of OUR State Party, Democrats were united in calling for and seeking the truth and letting “the chips fall where they may.” That is the responsible thing to do and our obligation to the people we represent and serve.
I contrast that with the calls from our Republican colleagues who, in the face of more than two dozen accusations from women against the head of their party, Donald Trump, sat in silence for more than five years – with not even a peep to be heard from any of them. While they may have just now discovered their moral compass, Republican leaders have absolutely no standing whatsoever to share their opinion on the current matter.
I urge all Democrats to unite in our determination to allow the Attorney General’s investigation to do the work we have called for, and then to do what is right, whatever the outcome. In the meantime, our state has a budget to complete, a pandemic to fight and the people’s work must continue.”New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay S. Jacobs