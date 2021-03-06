WSJ: Former Cuomo Aide alleges inappropriate workplace behavior

(WIVB)– A third former aide of Governor Cuomo has come forward with accusations of inappropriate workplace behavior by the governor, according to new reporting by the Wall Street Journal.

Ana Liss, 35, was a policy and operations aide in the Cuomo administration for two years. She first joined in 2013 as part of a fellowship and left in 2015, according to the Journal.

Liss is the third former aide to come forward alleging the governor inappropriately interacted with them.

This includes former aide Lindsey Boylan and former health policy advisor Charlotte Bennett. Anna Ruch, who was not an aide to the governor also came forward with accusations of inappropriate behavior.

In her interview with the Journal, Liss says the governor “asked her if she had a boyfriend, called her sweetheart, touched her on her lower back at a reception and once kissed her hand when she rose from her desk.”

The report notes that Liss originally believed her interactions with the governor were “harmless fun” and later found his actions patronizing.

“Ms. Liss and other current and former administration officials said the governor regularly asked them about their dating lives, touched them and commented about their physical appearance. Longtime staffers told some women they should wear high heels when the governor was in Albany, according to Ms. Liss and other former staffers. Mr. Azzopardi said no one was compelled to wear high heels.” The Wall Street Journal

Liss keeps a framed photo of her and Governor Cuomo from a May 6 reception at the Albany Executive Mansion where she described one of the governor’s alleged inappropriate interactions with her, according to WSJ.

“She said the governor hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and then wrapped his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist. They turned to a photographer, who took a picture that shows Mr. Cuomo’s hand around her waist.” The Wall Street Journal

News 4 reached out to the governor’s office and received this statement: