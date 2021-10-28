Former NY Gov. Cuomo charged with sex crime, months after resigning amid harassment probe

(CNBC) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had been charged with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint in Albany City Court, a court system spokesman told NBC News on Thursday.

The filing comes two months after Cuomo resigned in disgrace following accusations of sexual harassment against the three-term Democrat by multiple women.

A damning report issued by the state Attorney General’s office in August found he had sexually harassed at least 11 current and former staffers, including a state police trooper assigned to his protective detail and women outside of government.

Attorney General Letitia James, herself a Democrat, has said that Cuomo broke state and federal laws with his conduct.

At least five district attorney’s offices in New York state counties have been investigating possible crimes by Cuomo against some of those women.

Cuomo, whose father Mario Cuomo served three full terms as governor of New York, avoided possible impeachment by resigning.

Mariann Wang, a lawyer for two of the women who have accused Cuomo of misconduct, Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis, in a statement said, “My clients are enormously grateful for the courage of the women who have come forward to speak the truth about Cuomo’s misconduct.”

“Cuomo is being held to account as he should be, including by being forced to answer a criminal charge,” Wang said. “We hope that all men who abuse their power by abusing women will see this and understand that there will be real consequences to their profoundly damaging behavior.”