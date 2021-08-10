Lawmaker reaction to Cuomo’s resignation

CORRECTS CITY TO NEW YORK – In this still image from video, Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

(WTEN)- A week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of an independent investigation she said revealed Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women, Gov. Cuomo resigned.

Since the findings of the report became public Gov. Cuomo had kept saying he would not be resigning. That changed Tuesday afternoon when he made the announcement he would be stepping down.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul who will now lead the state.

Below are the responses of more state and local politicians to Gov. Cuomo’s resignation:

Senator Peter Oberacker (R)

“The door is open for a new beginning, and it is time to refocus our efforts on boosting our small businesses, improving the lives of individuals and families, and answering to those who elected us – that’s what New Yorkers deserve.”

New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

“The Governor has done the right thing. New York is facing many challenges as we battle the ongoing impact of COVID-19. My team and I stand ready to assist incoming Governor Hochul as we move the state forward.”

Assemblyman Ed Ra (R)

“This is what’s right for our state. While Andrew Cuomo’s resignation does not absolve him in any of his ongoing criminal investigations, it does allow our government to move forward. Republicans and Democrats need to work together to ensure this is a new era of bipartisanship, reform, and progress that New Yorkers can be proud of. I’m sending my best wishes to Kathy Hochul today.”

Tweet from Representative Claudia Tenney (R)

“I now renew my earlier tweet to change the name of the expensive bridge over the Hudson.”

Representative Elise Stefanik (R)

“This resignation is long past overdue. Governor Cuomo needs to be arrested and prosecuted for sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sexual abuse. Governor Cuomo also needs to be arrested and prosecuted for his criminal acts covering up the tragic deaths of our most vulnerable seniors in nursing homes.”

Assembly Minority Leader Wil Barclay

“Stepping down was inevitable, overdue and the only path forward for Andrew Cuomo. The scandals surrounding the governor’s office have generated one of the darkest periods in state history, and it’s fortunate the governor finally came to the realization that his resignation is clearly in the best interest of New York. What’s next for Andrew Cuomo remains to be seen, with multiple investigations on a number of issues still active.”

Senator John W. Mannion (D)

“Andrew Cuomo’s decision to resign was the right thing to do, but it was only made necessary by his failure to do the right thing so many times before. It is my hope that the legislature will continue to investigate the outstanding questions surrounding the corruption of his administration because real change cannot come without full understanding of the problem.”

Senator Brad Hoylman (D)

“I’m grateful that this sad chapter in New York’s history is coming to an end thanks to the inspirational courage of the women who came forward to share their stories in the Attorney General’s report. I look forward to working with incoming Governor Kathy Hochul to address the severe problems facing our state, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on New York’s most vulnerable. It’s my sincere hope that a change in leadership in Albany will mark a new era of cooperation and collaboration between the Legislature and the Governor for the betterment of all New Yorkers.”

Local government reaction in Capital Region

Tweet from Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin (R)

“11 years I’ve told you @NYGovCuomo is a sociopath. I’ve been correct the entire time.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro

“Many may find relief in Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. We would all do well to remember that his downfall came at a tremendous cost. His failings hurt New Yorkers, devastated families, and victimized women. The damage he caused will not be soon repaired… but repair we must.”

Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce

“It is in the best interest of the State of New York and County of Albany that the Governor has decided to do the right thing by resigning. In the midst of a new phase of the COVID pandemic and the numerous challenges ahead of us, we must focus on the work ahead. Kathy Hochul is a proven, experienced public servant that has served at nearly every level of government and we look forward to her leadership.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan (D)

“Now is the time to move our state forward. There is still a pandemic infecting hundreds of thousands across the globe each day. As we rebuild our state and help our residents recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19, I stand with Governor Hochul in the challenging days ahead. Governor Hochul is known across the state for her leadership and effectiveness in fighting for all New Yorkers. She listens, she is decisive, and I am proud to call her my friend.”

Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar

“The Conservative Party wishes incoming Governor Kathleen Hochul well in her transition to New York’s top executive office, but we will continue holding her to account for allowing Mr. Cuomo’s gross, well-known behavior to go on for these past seven years. Mr. Cuomo’s behavior has shown the need for far greater transparency in New York State government, and so many questions for him still need to be answered.”