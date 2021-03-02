Lawmakers back to work amid governor’s controversies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues dealing with the fallout of two major controversies—nursing home reporting and sexual harassment allegations—state lawmakers are back at work. Some want Cuomo’s emergency powers rescinded, and others are calling for his resignation.

The legislature is scheduled to be in session through Thursday. A big point of discussion remains the issue of the governor’s emergency powers, which are due to expire on April 30.

We have colleagues across the aisle who even today cannot simply rescind the Governor’s emergency powers,” said Rob Ortt, the State Senate’s Republican leader.

Alongside the push to revoke the emergency powers, Ortt says the governor should resign following recent sexual harassment allegations. He said between that and the Department of Justice investigation into nursing homes, he doesn’t see how the governor can properly focus on serving the state.

Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris said the statement the governor issued Sunday night in response to the allegations was “insufficient.” He said, “There’s a significant difference between saying, ‘I’m sorry that someone was offended by what I did,’ and saying ‘I’m sorry for what I did.’ And I think his statement was more the former.”

Gianaris says discussions on rolling back the emergency powers are ongoing with the Assembly. On Monday, the Democratic Majority in the Assembly canceled its scheduled session.