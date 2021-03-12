Lawmakers detail possible impeachment of governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced tonight that he is authorizing the Assembly Judiciary committee to begin an impeachment investigation into Governor Cuomo.

In a statement Heastie said, “The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious. The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and the members of the committee will conduct an expeditious, full and thorough investigation.”

According to the New York Attorney General, this impeachment investigation will have no bearing on her independent investigation. Assembly members had a several hours long conference in which members spoke about their concerns.



“I think the concern I have always had throughout this whole process, is that individuals are calling for impeachment without evidence or information, just allegations,” stated Democratic Assembly member, John McDonald. “And as I said many times, whether we like a person or not, in this country, I still firmly believe no matter who you are, If you’re accused of something, you have a right to due process. And this is part of the due process that we are going to move forward on.”



Republican Senator Jim Tedisco is in favor of the assembly speaker’s decision. According to the New York State Constitution, the impeachment process must begin in the Assembly before it goes to the Senate.



“We’d need a 2/3rds vote in the Senate,” explained Republican State Senator, Jim Tedisco.” That would mean if all 69 members showed up. The majority member does not vote in the Senate, so that would leave us 62 members of the Senate and the Assembly Democrats and Republicans and 7 members of the Court of Appeals. We’d need 46 votes to impeach the governor.”



While this impeachment investigation is still in its early stages, the news comes after the Albany Police say they have not received a formal complaint from a female aid who was allegedly groped– but the incident has been referred to their department.

We are told that the governor’s acting council, Beth Garvey, called the police on Wednesday night to report the allegations after a lawyer for the aide said she decided she did not want to file a report.

Garvey said in a statement reporting allegations of physical contact is a matter of state policy. They need to inform the complainant to contact their local police department. If they decline the state agency has an obligation to report it.

The governor’s office contacted New York State Police who connected them with Albany Police.

It’s important to note that this does not mean that the Albany Police Department has opened a criminal investigation against the governor. Albany Police have reached out to the woman’s lawyer to offer any services to her.