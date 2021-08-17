Lawmakers say Cuomo resignation is not official yet in wake of continued impeachment probe

(WETM) – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine will continue the impeachment probe, reversing their decision to end it. Last week, state leaders announced the investigation would stop and they would not move to impeach, despite finding credible evidence regarding allegations made against the Governor.

“That should not just be brushed under the rug just simply because Cuomo resigns from office. New Yorkers deserve to know,” Sen. Tom O’Mara, N.Y. Senate District 58 (R), said Tuesday.

Local lawmakers told 18 News even though the investigation will continue and a report will be issued for all New Yorkers, they remain concerned because the Governor’s resignation is not final.

“I’m just surprised that there have not been demands made by the leaders of the legislature to finalize these resignations. Since they haven’t been filed, they are not really official,” Sen. O’Mara continued.

The resignation process requires a letter to leaders of the legislature and the Secretary of State. There has not been an official letter from Gov. Cuomo, even though he announced he was stepping down a week ago. He continues to enact policy, such as requiring vaccination for healthcare workers, which his office rolled out Monday.

“Once he submits his resignation letter it can’t be taken back. Why is he holding out when he announced to the public he was stepping down to do the right thing?” Assemblymember Phil Palmesano, N.Y. Assembly District 132 (R), questioned.

The Assembly also announced some of the evidence will be released from the investigation thus far, but there is no word on when or what information will be shared. Legislators are looking into the Governor’s actions and policies regarding the handling of the nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the possible use of state resources for a multi-million dollar book deal, preferential COVID testing for friends and family of Gov. Cuomo, the safety of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the sexual harassment allegations from 11 women.

“There needs to be accountability because resignation in and of itself is not accountability,” Assemblymember Palmesano continued.

Both lawmakers from the Southern Tier are pushing for all of the evidence, pro or con, to be released so New Yorkers can make their own opinions. They say New Yorkers paid for this investigation and deserve answers.

“Everything should be released. I am unequivocal about that,” Sen. O’Mara concluded.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is continuing to prepare to take over next week. Per Gov. Cuomo’s press conference on August 10, Hochul will assume the governorship on August 24. She has already pledged transparency in her administration, saying there will be turnover in senior staff and other key leadership roles.