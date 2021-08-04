Local lawmakers discuss New York’s impeachment process

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s impeachment process is similar to how it works at the federal level, it starts in the lower house of the legislature.

State Assemblymember Charles Lavine, who is also Chairman of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, says committee members have been looking into the AG’s report with assembly lawyers and a private law firm to determine the evidence for impeachment proceedings.

We are reviewing the Attorney General’s extensive report documenting sexual harassment and misconduct committed by Governor Cuomo. The findings are extraordinarily disturbing. The details provided by the victims are repugnant. The report is being studied by the members of the Judiciary Committee and every member of the Assembly. We are engaged in an intensive analysis of the report and its exhibits with our Assembly counsels and with our independent counsel, Davis Polk & Wardwell. Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove)

“I think the committee may well finish the work in one month’s time,” says Assemblymember Phil Steck. Steck serves on the Assembly Judiciary Committee. He says there’s no time stamp on New York’s impeachment process. “People want *snaps fingers*, it done. But that’s just not feasible. If the committee were to vote charges, I think it would be very soon after that it would be taken up by the New York State Assembly…I don’t think it would take more than a full day of debate to do that,” says Steck.

There are 150 members of the Assembly, a minimum of 76 members have to vote in favor for impeachment. The case will then head to the State Senate for trial. The trial would consist of Senate members and the 7 judges of the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court.

State Senator Brad Hoylman is Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Hoylman continues to call on Cuomo’s resignation. In a statement, Sen. Hoylman says he trusts his colleagues in the assembly to take the appropriate steps to begin removing Cuomo from office.

“I sincerely thank Attorney General Tish James for her thorough, professional and unbiased report. The Attorney General’s integrity throughout this process cannot be questioned. I’ve listened to Governor Cuomo’s pre-produced response that seemed to mock these serious and disturbing charges and shamefully called into question the truthfulness of the survivors. I reiterate my earlier call that Governor Cuomo resign. If not, I trust the State Assembly will take the appropriate steps to begin his removal from office.” Senator Brad Hoylman (D-Senate District 27)

“As soon as the article is passed, he is removed from day-to-day power of the state. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would be the acting governor until the impeachment trial is complete,” says NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.

Neither Andrea Stewart-Cousins or Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would be able to participate in the trial since they are in the line of succession. Under New York’s Constitution, if the governor is charged with impeachment, the lieutenant governor will perform as the executive branch.

Hochul has served as lieutenant governor since 2015. If Governor Cuomo resigns or gets impeached, Lt. Governor Hochul will be New York’s first female governor.