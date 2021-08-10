Local political analyst on Cuomo’s fall from grace, Hochul taking the reins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Dr. Stephen Coleman, a political analyst and commentator for the Twin Tiers, joined 18 News Tuesday evening to provide an analysis on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul taking the reins of leadership.

During a live briefing Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Cuomo announced he is stepping aside following a blast of sexual harassment allegations. The third-term governor’s resignation will be effective in 14 days.

“He decided either he would go and leave the governorship of his own volition or be kicked out and be impeached by the State Assembly and convicted by the State Senate. So he figured it was in his best interest,” Dr. Coleman said. “Although he said, ‘I love you all and that’s why I’m leaving now, I don’t want to be a distraction,’ he did it out of his own political self-interest and that’s why he decided to step down.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat and former member of Congress from the Buffalo area, will become the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold the post. She said Gov. Cuomo’s resignation was “the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.”

“She’s gonna have a full plate—a buffet of different issues to discuss,” Dr. Coleman said. “As she does well through 2022, which finishes out Cuomo’s term, she could very well be elected to a four-year term on her own and that would be the first female elected on their own for a four-year term. Right now, the opportunity is there for Kathy Hochul and this is a great opportunity for Upstate New York.”

