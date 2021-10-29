NY Attorney General James: Complaints against Cuomo ‘validate findings’ of sexual harassment report

FILE – In this April 26, 2018, file photo, then-New York Public Advocate Letitia James, right, speaks with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, at an event in New York. President Donald Trump lashed out at New York’s governor and attorney general Monday, July 1, 2019, accusing the Democrats of going after him in a “political Witch Hunt.” In four tweets, Trump accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James of “harassing all of my New York businesses in search of anything at all they can find to make me look as bad as possible.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York leaders are reacting to complaints filed against Former Governor Andrew Cuomo as he is expected to be criminally charged.

This included a statement issued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, which stated that the criminal charges validated the sexual harassment report led by her office earlier this year.

Specifically, on October 28, a spokesperson from New York State Courts said that “a Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court. As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.”

In response AG James issued the following statement:

“From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor. The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report.” Attorney General Letitia James

The Office of the Attorney General led the investigation into Former Governor Andrew Cuomo after he was accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

Following a nearly five-month-long independent investigation, Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed multiple state employees as well as women outside of his administration.

The investigation, conducted by two lawyers chosen by James, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.” The investigators spoke with 179 people and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence.

Cuomo then resigned on August 10 following the announcement of these findings.