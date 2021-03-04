NYT article claims aides to Cuomo altered nursing home reports

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday night, an article by the New York Times claims that aides for New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo altered nursing home data to show fewer deaths than there actually were.

The paper claims that top aides to the governor, including Melissa DeRosa, Linda Lacewell, the head of the state’s financial services and current SUNY Chancellor, Jim Malatras, all worked to rewrite a report by state health officials to hide how many nursing home residents died in the pandemic. None of those people have public health experience.

The Times says that the state’s data had the death toll nearly 50% higher than what was bring publicly cited by the Cuomo administration. The paper cites interviews and documents that they reviewed.