(WETM) - It was a busy day in Albany because a third woman stepped forward, accusing Governor Cuomo of acting inappropriately toward her at a wedding reception in 2019. Alongside this, state legislators agreed to a deal, removing the Governor's executive powers.

According to a New York Times report, Anna Ruch has come forward, saying the Governor placed his hands on her lower back. When she removed his hand, he said she was being "aggressive". Then, he put his hands on her cheeks, asking if he could kiss her. Governor Cuomo has issued an apology saying his actions and words were misunderstood and that he grants Attorney General Letitia James subpoena power to investigate. The Governor's office will comply with the Attorney General's investigation.