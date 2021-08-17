Reversing course after backlash, New York State Assembly will continue its investigation of Gov. Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM)- Reversing course, the New York State Assembly will continue its broad investigation of Gov. Cuomo and issue a report with its findings.

This is coming from lawmakers following speaker of the assembly, Carl Heastie announcing on Friday that lawmakers would close their investigation of Cuomo and would no longer move to impeach him, despite finding “credible evidence” regarding allegations made against him.

Last week’s announcement prompted major bipartisan backlash over the decision to suspend the inquiry. Both Republican and Democratic legislators say that the assembly has a duty to, at the very least, make the findings of the investigation public .

On Monday, Heastie and Charles Lavine the chairman of the judiciary committee leading the investigation, issued a statement saying it will continue. “The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo,” they said.

That does not mean lawmakers will move to impeach him.