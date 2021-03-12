Sen. Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand join in calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — Democratic New York State Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have joined the chorus of those calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.
The released a joint statement Friday, which reads:
“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”