Local lawmakers react to Cuomo resignation announcement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Southern Tier lawmakers are reacting to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he will resign in 14 days.

State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) released a statement shortly after Governor Andrew announced he will resign in 14 days.

I think we have all been tired of hearing this governor desperately and pitifully trying to hold on to power over the past several months and so it is important for the start of a new era in New York State government. It is critical that a new governor and the Legislature immediately get refocused on governing, on addressing the critical challenges facing local communities here in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions and throughout this state, on rebuilding New York’s economic and fiscal future, and on restoring public safety and trust. It is important to move forward. It is also important that all of the investigations into the misconduct and misdeeds of the Cuomo administration be carried out to their fullest extent for the sake of justice. Too many lives have been shattered and everyone responsible for the cover-ups and illegal actions that have come to define this administration must be held accountable State Senator Tom O’Mara (R, C, I-Big Flats)

Chemung County Executive gave this statement to 18 News Reporter Sarah Willson/