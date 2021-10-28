‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly the subject of a misdemeanor complaint. A spokesperson for the New York State Courts confirmed to NEWS:
Cuomo resigned as governor after a damning report alleged that he harassed 11 women. A criminal charge was referred to local authorities when one woman said that he groped her.
NEWS 10 has reached out to the Albany District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department to see if a final decision has been made on whether to file criminal charges.