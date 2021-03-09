Sixth woman accuses Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate conduct, Albany Times Union says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sixth person has come forward accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate conduct.

According to the Albany Times Union, the woman told a supervisor that Cuomo inappropriately touched her while she was at the governor’s mansion for work.

Her identity is being withheld but the paper reports she is a member of the executive chamber staff.

The newspaper says the governor’s office learned of the allegation over the weekend.

Acting Counsel Beth Garvey told the Times Union all allegations are “going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general.”

Five other women have come forward in recent weeks to accuse the governor of sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct.