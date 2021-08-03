Stefanik calls for Cuomo’s resignation, arrest following harassment findings

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, spoke up on social media on Tuesday, shortly after the release of the New York State Attorney General’s report finding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple state government employees while in office.

Stefanik, who represents the state’s 21st Congressional District, released the following statement on Twitter:

“No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately. President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo’s resignation.

“In December, I was the first federal official to publicly call for an independent investigation into Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment, abuse, and assault. The independent investigation led by the Attorney General’s office confirmed Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women, including employees in his office and state troopers. The media and Democrats smeared me and closed ranks to protect Cuomo, a shameful chapter in New York history. All of them including his staff must be held to account. These brave women deserve swift and definitive justice.”

In a subsequent tweet, Stefanik also called for the arrest of members of Cuomo’s staff complicit in harassment, retweeting information shared by Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross stating that Cuomo advisor Rich Azzopardi had sent confidential files relating to one accuser to journalists at multiple news outlets.

“It was not just the Governor who committed crimes,” Stefanik wrote. “His taxpayer-funded staff committed crimes and must be prosecuted and arrested! These women were smeared and retaliated against.”